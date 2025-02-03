Grenell accuses the media of covering up for Biden after negotiating with Maduro for the release of the Americans

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 2 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, accused on his X account some U.S. media outlets of having associated with Joe Biden's government and of not criticizing the actions of the past Democratic presidency in the case of the six Americans imprisoned in Venezuela.

Grenell added in his tweet that while Trump obtained the release of the six U.S. citizens in his first days in office, neither former President Biden nor any of his officials provided them with any assistance in recent years. Trump's special envoy issued these statements a few hours after their release and after a meeting with the Chavista regime in Caracas, in which, according to the Wall Street Journal, an agreement was reached on immigration and oil matters.

During the Biden administration, much of the media aligned with the Democratic Party suffered a historic ratings and credibility crisis, with numerous analysts and journalists pointing to their bias levels as the leading cause behind these problems. Even the former editor of the New York Times, Bari Weiss, went so far as to point out that the "mainstream media" acted on some occasions as Biden's protector. This face was denounced on numerous occasions by those who noted how much of the media relativized the former Democratic president's health problems.

"It is not lost on me that most of the DC media failed to tell the truth about their partnership with the Biden Regime. Why else would they not criticize the failure of the Biden Administration to even visit Americans in prison in Venezuela? The diplomatic standard is a wellness check, at least. These 6 Americans had ZERO help from Joe Biden, Antony Blinken or Jake Sullivan. Zero. Donald Trump freed them on Day 11," Grenell wrote on his X account.

Both parties satisfied

Grenell's meeting with the socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro occurred after a tweet posted on January 20, in which the special envoy explained that Donald Trump's return to the White House also represented the return of diplomacy. After the controversial photos of Grenell with Maduro and the president of the illegitimate Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, the special envoy, published a photo of him with the six U.S. citizens back in their country.

While President Trump expressed his satisfaction with the work done by his special envoy through a tweet, the Chavista regime used all its propaganda apparatus to sell the meeting as a triumph of the Bolivarian revolution. In a statement, the Venezuelan tyranny explained that it sought to reestablish relations between Washington and Caracas. Likewise, Chavismo added that the topics discussed in the meeting with Grenell were not only the "negative impact of sanctions" and migration but also the "integrity of the Venezuelan political system" and the "US citizens involved in crimes in national territory."

An unexpected agreement

Beyond the statements given by the White House and the Miraflores Palace, the Journal revealed that the real agreement reached in Caracas was the release of the six Americans and the reception by Maduro of the deported Venezuelan immigrants in exchange for allowing Chevron and other oil companies to continue operating in the South American country.

The agreement between the two countries represents a real surprise for locals and foreigners alike. It is surprising not only because of Trump's regime change policy against Maduro in his first administration but also because Trump recognized Edmundo González Urrutia as the legitimate president of Venezuela and recently criticized Biden for buying Venezuelan oil.