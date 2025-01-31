Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 31 de enero, 2025

Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, will arrive in Venezuela to meet with Nicolás Maduro. The main topic of the meeting is expected to be the deportation of illegal immigrants.

The information was released by CNN, which cited sources familiar with the matter. Subsequently, Republican senators such as Rick Scott mentioned the meeting and asked that the conversation focus on the release of Americans kidnapped in Venezuela and the immigration issue.

"I hope that during today’s visit, the only thing @RichardGrenell focuses on is demanding the return of the kidnapped Americans, ensuring that Maduro takes back the thugs and gang members in our country, and finding a new country for Maduro, Diosdado, and anyone else involved in this thuggish regime to relocate to ASAP," Scott said on X.

Meanwhile, in a call with reporters after the news broke, Mauricio Claver-Carone, who heads matters concerning Latin America at the State Department, assured that this is not a negotiation and that Maduro must accept President Trump's conditions on the deportation of immigrants, or there will be consequences.

"Trump's position has not changed and he does not recognize the fraudulent elections and a change is necessary," Claver-Carone said.

Grenell's visit to Caracas comes at a time when the Trump administration is focused on addressing the migration crisis and the presence of criminal groups like Tren de Aragua in the country.

In the first week, authorities made at least 3,552 arrests, according to data provided by ICE. Many of them were members of the feared Venezuelan gang.