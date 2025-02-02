Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 2 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump anticipates that Americans could suffer "some pain" from the tariffs recently announced on Mexico, China and Canada. However, he assured that the results will be "spectacular." The president made a series of posts on Truth Social, where he explained more about the background of his trade policy and assured that the United States will not be a "stupid country."

According to Trump's initial announcement, starting next Tuesday, February 4, the White House will impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada and a 10% tariff on products from China. The measure has a clause stipulating that the United States could raise tariffs further if some of the countries in question retaliate.

Together, these three countries account for more than one-third of the products entering the United States, representing more than one trillion dollars worth of goods every year. Thus, they import the most goods into the United States.

"Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!)"

According to Trump, the "Tariff Lobby" is working hard to "justify countries like Canada, Mexico, China, and too many others to name, to continue decades of ripping off the United States." He specifically mentioned the areas of trade, crime, and drugs.

"THOSE DAYS ARE OVER! The USA has major deficits with Canada, Mexico, and China (and almost all countries!), owes 36 Trillion Dollars, and we’re not going to be the “Stupid Country” any longer. MAKE YOUR PRODUCT IN THE USA AND THERE ARE NO TARIFFS! Why should the United States lose TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN SUBSIDIZING OTHER COUNTRIES, and why should these other countries pay a small fraction of the cost of what USA citizens pay for Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, as an example?" the Republican continued.

In closing, the president anticipates that the imposition of tariffs could affect Americans in some way, presumably through increased prices.

"THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!). BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID. WE ARE A COUNTRY THAT IS NOW BEING RUN WITH COMMON SENSE — AND THE RESULTS WILL BE SPECTACULAR!!!" Trump concluded.

Trump on Canada: "We don't need anything they have"

In a separate post, the president specifically addressed Canada's situation, asserting that the U.S. pays "billions of dollars" to subsidize its northern neighbor.

"We don’t need anything they have. We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use. Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true!" Trump added.

"Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!" he concluded.