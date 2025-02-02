Marco Rubio gives Panama an ultimatum: Reduce China’s influence on the Canal or face consequences

Published by Orlando Avendaño Verified by 2 de febrero, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino to address the Panama Canal situation and demanded that the Central American country’s government make "immediate changes" in the face of Chinese influence.

"I met with Panama's president, José Raúl Mulino, and the foreign minister, to make it clear that the United States cannot, and will not, allow the Chinese Communist Party to continue its effective and growing control over the Panama Canal Zone," Rubio said on X.

According to Associated Press, Rubio, under instruction from Donald Trump, told Mulino that the White House considered China's presence in the region "in violation of a treaty that led the United States to hand over the waterway to Panama in 1999."

The treaty "calls for the permanent neutrality of the U.S.-built canal."

After the meeting, the State Department issued a statement saying that China's influence represents "a threat to the canal." So, since the "status quo is unacceptable ... in the absence of immediate changes, it would require the United States to take the necessary measures to protect its rights under the Treaty."

While Mulino after the meeting stressed that "Panama's sovereignty is not in question," he also announced that his government will not renew the memorandum of understanding on the Silk Road that Panama and China signed in 2017.

"We are going to study the possibility of whether it can be completed sooner or not. I think it's due in one or two years for renewal," he said in a press conference.

President Trump has insisted since even before taking office that the Panamanian government had breached the Panama Canal agreement, so the United States should review what was agreed in the 1997 Torrijos-Carter Treaty.

In particular, Trump claims that the United States is being treated unfairly, while China receives many economic benefits for the passage of the Panama Canal.