Barron: The formidable advisor in the shadow Trump listened to (and obeyed)

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 2 de febrero, 2025

He is the youngest of Donald Trump's five children and, at the same time, the tallest of them. The name Barron Trump (born March 20, 2006) is trending, and not only because of his imposing 6-foot-7 figure that attracts so much attention. It is also because the president's youngest son, aside from standing by his father's side while he defends his policies at public events, can also be considered to a certain extent as responsible for the Republican's success. This is something that, finally, has been publicly acknowledged.

Barron's prominence was more than silent. During the months leading up to the election, his name and face barely appeared, while discretion and politeness reign over him. This was seen, for example, during the presidential oath, as he politely shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The prudent son of the president showed that he is good at moderation and being who he is in front of the cameras and microphones. But, without them present, he showed who he truly is, and most importantly, he showed it to his father.

Barron was key in winning the youth vote

Just after taking the oath of office, Trump, in his speech at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., dedicated a few minutes to talk about the youngest of his children and recognize the relevance he had. "And then I have a very tall son named Barron. Has anyone heard of him?" the president began, as applause began to resound in the room.

Barron's advice to his father to be interviewed by some of the country's most popular podcasters, to change his speaking style, to delve into "new worlds" like cryptocurrency or for him to be more active on social media, ultimately favored Trump, who got a dizzying growth in the youth vote compared to what he had in the previous election. "He knew the youth vote, we won by 36 points. He would say, 'Dad, you have to go out and do this or that. You've got to go with Joe Rogan and the rest of them,'" the president concluded.

Aside from Trump's words, Barron's mother and current first lady also highlighted the young man's impact and suggestions. "He knows his generation. Today, the younger generation no longer sits in front of the TV. They are all on tablets, on phones and on all those podcasts and streaming platforms. It was amazing how he achieved success because he knew exactly who he needed to reach out to and who his father needed to talk to," Melania Trump said in an interview.

'Hospitable' and 'a dry sense of humor'

At his father's inauguration, Barron attended in an elegant, tailored dark blue suit that he paired with a very similarly colored tie and a small pin with the American flag. That outfit was designed for him by Nathan Pearce, founder and CEO of Pearce Bespoke, a fashion apparel company.

Shortly after Trump's inauguration, Pearce, who has struck up a friendship with Barron, offered an interview to Women's Wear Daily in which he talked about what the president's youngest son is like, highlighting his intelligence and his approachability.

"He’s this super-bright kid. He’s well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He’s just very fascinating to talk to," Pearce noted. "You know what is another word I would say [about him]? Hospitable. He is down-to-earth, nice as can be and hospitable."

Pearce also noted Barron's ability to make people laugh with few words, "He’s hilarious. But as I said, he’s super-sharp. You put him in a room with star businessmen and he will hold his own. He can talk to them all day because he’s witty, smart and has a dry sense of humor."