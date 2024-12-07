Melania Trump reveals the impact that her son Barron had on the campaign

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 6 de diciembre, 2024

In a recent interview, Melania Trump shared details about the influence that her youngest son, Barron Trump, had on the presidential campaign of his father, President-elect Donald Trump. The incoming first lady noted that Barron, despite his young age, advised his father on how to reach a younger audience during the presidential election in 2024.

Advice on communicating with young audiences

Melania noted that Barron, 18, offered recommendations to his father on how to better connect with audiences who are no longer attracted to traditional methods of communication, such as television. "He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation," Melania said in her appearance on Fox & Friends. "Nowadays the young generation, they don’t sit in front of TV anymore. They’re all on the tablets, they’re on the phones, and all of these podcasts and streamers," she added.

The tactic of interviews with podcasters and streamers

Donald Trump took Barron's advice and incorporated new tactics into his campaign, such as interviews with popular podcasters and streamers. One of these was his three-hour conversation with Joe Rogan, broadcast on a top-rated podcast, which helped attract support from a young sector of the electorate. After the interview, even Rogan expressed his endorsement of the Republican candidate.

"It was incredible how he brought in a success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to," Melania commented, noting her son's political astuteness.

Barron Trump and his college life

Melania also spoke about Barron's college life, who is currently studying at New York University. Barron's experience has been quite different from that of other students, due to his position as the son of a presidential candidate. "His experience at college is very different from any other kid, and I’m very proud of how he’s handling it. He knows that he’s in different position than other children," Melania added.

Donald Trump's recognition of his son

During his campaign, Donald Trump publicly acknowledged Barron's influence on his political approach, highlighting his intelligence and ability to understand the contemporary political landscape. "He is a smart one. He doesn’t have to hear much. But he’s — he’s a great guy," Trump commented in an interview he gave in May.