Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration's federal funding freeze

A federal judge temporarily blocked the federal funding freeze the Trump administration announced. The judge is Loren L. AliKhan, who the Biden administration nominated to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The block occurred minutes after the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) measure went into effect.

The spending freeze on "all federal financial assistance" was announced last Monday. Its purpose is to eliminate budget items that are deemed superfluous and do not have the Trump administration's approval.

According to the OMB memo, federal agencies were ordered to pause "all activities related to the obligation or disbursement of all federal financial assistance."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke at a press conference on the measure. She assured that this is a "temporary pause" for OMB to audit how the federal government spends taxpayer money.

"The reason for this is to ensure that every penny going out the door is not conflicting with the executive orders and action that this president has taken," she said. "This is a very responsible move," Leavitt added.

She also emphasized that programs that directly benefit Americans, such as Medicare, Social Security, food stamps, and student loans, will not be affected. Medicaid, although a more indirect expense, will also continue to operate as normal.

Six Democratic states had announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration

With Letitia James, New York state attorney general, as spokeswoman, a joint lawsuit was announced just hours before Judge AliKhan's deadlock.

The Democrat described the president's move as "unconstitutional," adding also that it puts millions of Americans across the country "at risk." James was the attorney general who prosecuted the civil fraud case against Trump in New York.

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York attorney general held a press conference to announce a class-action lawsuit against the Trump administration. California, Illinois, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts joined the cause. The judicial bloc had already met its goal of stopping "immediately" the implementation of this measure.