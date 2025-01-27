Justice Department fires more than a dozen officials involved in Trump criminal prosecution

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 27 de enero, 2025

The Justice Department began the process to fire more than a dozen top officials who worked with former special prosecutor Jack Smith, who prosecuted President Donald Trump over the Florida classified documents cases and the presumed interference in transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election.

According to Fox News Digital, a DOJ spokesperson stated that Acting Attorney General James McHenry fired the officials in an effort to end the "instrumentalization" of the US justice system and because they could not be trusted to "assist in faithfully implementing the president’s agenda."

"Today, Acting Attorney General James McHenry terminated the employment of a number of DOJ officials who played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump," a DOJ official told Fox News Digital. "In light of their actions, the Acting Attorney General does not trust these officials to assist in faithfully implementing the President’s agenda."

The move, the official said, "is consistent with the mission of ending the weaponization of government."

For the moment, the list with the number and names of the dismissed officials has not been made public.

One of President Trump's main campaign promises was to end the instrumentalization of the Justice system, a commitment that the Republican made in the midst of different civil and federal processes during the 2024 presidential election campaign.

In the particular cases of former special prosecutor Smith, Trump emerged unscathed after pleading not guilty.

For example, the case involving classified files allegedly mishandled by Trump was dismissed in July 2024 after Judge Aileen Cannon, of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, ruled that Smith was illegally appointed as a special prosecutor.

Then, the Washington DC case, related to the events of Jan. 6, was dismissed thanks to Smith's own request after Trump was elected president.