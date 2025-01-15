Bondi promises independent DOJ without political influence

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 15 de enero, 2025

Following the Pete Hegseth hearing - in which Donald Trump's nominee to fill the post of Secretary of Defense emerged stronger after undergoing tough and constant scrutiny by the Democratic caucus - this Wednesday, it was the turn of other candidates to fill important positions in the next Administration.

After learning that Kristi Noem's appearance had to be postponed, the earliest confirmation hearing was that of Pam Bondi. The president-elect's nominee for attorney general appeared in Congress at around 9:30 -concluding at 15:00, with the forecast to continue this Thursday - with the aim of defending her election and ensuring that, under her mandate, the Justice Department will have the independence it requires.

Republican praise for Bondi, Democrats focus on Trump

At the start of the hearing, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republican Chuck Grassley, highlighted several of the successes Bondi achieved as Florida's attorney general, a post she held between 2011 and 2019.

"As the Florida attorney general, Ms. Bondi achieved numerous successes. She engaged in key initiatives to fight human trafficking, counter the opioid epidemic, protect consumers, and protect the citizens of Florida from violence," Grassley said of his party colleague. "Her experience and performance as attorney general, prosecutor, and community leader speak volumes about her character and her dedication to the rule of law."

In addition, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman underlined the lack of independence at the Justice Department in recent years. "The Justice Department is infected with political decision-making while its leaders refuse to recognize that reality," he said.

Opening the discourse on the absence of independence in the Justice Department, Democrat Dick Durbin, ranking member of the committee, looked back and criticized Trump for also using the judicial realm at his mercy during his first term.

"He even tried to use the Justice Department to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. - This time around, President-elect Trump has vowed not just to use the Justice Department to advance his political interests, but also to seek 'retribution against ... the enemy within'," the Democrat noted. To Bondi, Durbin - and other Democrats such as Chris Coons - called on her to be "loyal" to the Constitution and to Americans and not just to Trump.

Laken Riley, Jan. 6 ...

Thereupon, Bondi delivered her opening remarks. In it, the nominee for attorney general asserted that the priority goal is to "keep Americans safe and vigorously prosecuting criminals. - That includes getting back to basics: gangs, drugs, terrorists, cartels, our border and our foreign adversaries," she explained, adding that she will end "the partisanship" of the Justice Department.

After her opening remarks, it was time for the Q&A round. It was here that the Democrats wanted to put Bondi on the spot, who managed to confidently answer any of the questions posed to her from the rival wing.

The first question, posed by Durbin, was about Bondi's involvement in the alleged plot to reverse the 2020 election results and about pardons for those convicted of the January 6 riots. "There was a peaceful transition of power. President Trump left office and was overwhelmingly elected in 2024. You know, no one from either side of the aisle should want there to be any issues with election integrity in our country, we should all want our elections to be free and fair and the rules and the laws to be followed," the attorney general nominee responded. "The pardons, of course, fall under the president, but if asked to look at those cases, I will look at each case and advise on a case by case basis." On this question, Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono sought to engage Bondi, who replied tersely with "Joe Biden is the President of the United States." With Adam Schiff, she also confronted on this issue. "I will not play politics with any investigation, as you did by leaking your colleague Devin Nunes' memo," Bondi replied to the Democratic senator.

Pam Bondi, at the Senate Judiciary CommitteeAFP.

On crime, Bondi reiterated that her priority goal will be to "keep America safe." She also responded about crime coming from the border, alluding to the Laken Riley murder case, about which she said her killer "should not have been in our country."

The attorney general nominee clarified that she would only prosecute a journalist if he or she commits a crime, stressing that she believes in freedom of expression. In addition, she remarked on the importance of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

Democrats focus on Trump-Bondi relationship

The hearing progressed and, before leaving for recess, the question of the independence of the Judiciary returned. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar tried to unsettle the speaker by asking her about this issue, to which Bondi - who was gaining more confidence as the session went on - replied that "politics will not influence" the decisions of the courts, clarifying that she will not allow taking orders to do something "improper."

On the president-elect, Democrats emphasized the link between the attorney general nominee and Trump. Bondi, when questioned about whether the next administration will prosecute political adversaries, said: "I am not going to answer hypothetical questions." What she was more blunt on was whether she would use the DOJ to prosecute rivals. "Absolutely not," she answered forcefully. On former special prosecutor Jack Smith, Bondi declined to investigate him without prior evidence to do so.

While Democrats doubted Bondi - noting that she "lacks either the courage or strength to say no to Trump," as Senator Richard Blumenthal claimed - the nominee responded about her work during the first impeachment trial that Trump underwent, saying she worked for the White House Counsel's Office, not for the then-president.

The tension came when Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla asked Bondi about her statements on the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania. The attorney general nominee, while trying to respond, began to be interrupted by the Democrat, until Bondi told him, "I'm not going to be intimidated by you, Mr. Padilla."