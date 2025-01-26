Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 26 de enero, 2025

Colombian President Gustavo Petro assured Sunday that he rejected the entry of U.S. military planes with deported migrants.

"I cannot make migrants stay in a country that does not want them; but if that country returns them it must be with dignity and respect with them and with our country," he wrote on social media. "In civilian airplanes, without treatment as criminals we will receive our compatriots. Colombia respects itself."

Along with those words, Petro shared a news item from a Colombian media outlet that echoed the Brazilian government's complaints about alleged mistreatment of Brazilian deportees from the United States.

Hours before, in another post, the leftist leader had informed that he disallowed the "entry of North American planes with Colombian migrants" to their country of origin, demanding that the United States establish "a protocol of dignified treatment of migrants" before they were received by Colombia.

For the moment, the White House has not commented on the words from the Colombian president.

These are the first deportation flights bound for Colombia since the Trump administration reported that they had begun. Guatemala, Brazil and Mexico already received continents of deported immigrants.