Trump rescinds a Biden-era policy banning the supply of bombs weighing more than 2,000 pounds to Israel

25 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump rescinded a Biden administration policy banning the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel. The new Republican president expects to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu in the coming days to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the future of the conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Officials from the Pentagon have already notified the Israeli government of the decision. They advised that the 1,800 MK-84 bombs stored in the United States will be shipped and delivered in the coming days.

"The Biden administration was concerned that Israel's use of the 2,000-pound bombs in densely populated areas of Gaza would cause significant civilian casualties. Biden's decision also generated significant criticism from the Jewish community in the U.S., which is mostly Democratic leaning," Axios explained.

With this logic, the bombs remained in storage for at least seven months, although the United States had already delivered some 10,000 of these bombs to Israel during its war with Hamas. Such bombs are called "bunker busters" because they can reach great depths before detonating.

Mike Herzog, Israeli ambassador to Washington, D.C., anticipated Trump's decision on the bombs a few days ago. "We believe that Trump is going to release, at the beginning of his term, the munitions that haven't been released until now by the Biden administration," he told reporters.