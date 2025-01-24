Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

President Donald Trump said Thursday he will try to seek a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear threat and that he hopes an Israeli attack will not be necessary to resolve the problem.

"We’ll have to see. I’m going to be meeting with various people over the next couple of days. Hopefully, that can be worked out without having to worry about it," the president told reporters in the White House Oval Office.

"It would really be nice if that could be worked out without having to go that further step. Hopefully, that can be worked out. Iran hopefully will make a deal, and if they don’t make a deal, I guess that’s OK too," Trump added.

Tensions between the Trump administration and the Iranian regime

The president's remarks come amid tensions between the United States and Iran in the wake of Trump's decision to re-designate the Houthis, the Iranian-backed radical Islamists who control much of Yemen, as a terrorist organization.

The move was condemned by Iran, whose Foreign Ministry spokeperson Esmaeil Baghaei said it was "an excuse to apply anti-human sanctions against the Yemeni people."

Trump calls to maintain ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas

Earlier, Trump also referred to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which came into effect last Sunday, when three Israeli hostages were released in exchange for 90 Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in the Jewish state.

Trump stated that the agreement "should hold, but if it doesn’t there will be a lot of problems."

However, the president indicated, as he did previously, that the future of the agreement is not guaranteed.

Israeli newspaper Ynet reported that sources close to the matter estimate that Trump will exert intense pressure to prevent the collapse of the deal. He is likely to present Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a package of incentives in an attempt to convince him to move forward to the second of the deal's three phases.

The sources indicated that this package of incentives would include normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, agreements on the Iranian issue and more.