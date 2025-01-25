Trump reinstates historic 'Mexico City Policy' and overturns Biden's abortion initiatives

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

Moments before landing in California to meet with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and see the devastation of the wildfires in person, while on Air Force One, President Donald Trump signed a series of pro-life executive orders to stop Americans from continuing to fund abortions out of pocket.

According to the White House, the first presidential memo signed revives the renowned 'Mexico City Policy,' a measure Republicans have been enforcing since the Reagan era to prohibit international non-governmental organizations that perform or promote abortion from receiving federal funds.

After President Reagan passed the measure, every Democratic president from Clinton to Biden reversed the order. Trump followed the pattern and reactivated it again.

The second executive order, in sync with the first, enforces the Hyde Amendment, a measure banning federal funding for abortion that Biden failed to reverse during his administration.

"For nearly five decades, the Congress has annually enacted the Hyde Amendment and similar laws that prevent Federal funding of elective abortion, reflecting a longstanding consensus that American taxpayers should not be forced to pay for that practice," Trump wrote in the order. "However, the previous administration disregarded this established, commonsense policy by embedding forced taxpayer funding of elective abortions in a wide variety of Federal programs."

He added: "It is the policy of the United States, consistent with the Hyde Amendment, to end the forced use of Federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion".

According to RealClearPolitics, the first media outlet to report on the executive orders, President Trump alleged that Biden violated the Hyde Amendment by imposing federal funding of abortion within some federal government programs.

To roll back this provision, Trump's new executive order reverses two Biden executive actions, one that imposed a federal government-wide effort to expand access to abortion and another that categorized abortion as "healthcare."