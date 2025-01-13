As California burns, Newsom and Democrats focus on fighting Trump's immigration policies

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 13 de enero, 2025

Thousands of Californians have lost everything and the southern part of the state Gavin Newsom governs is on fire. However, he and his fellow Democrats made a decision to cut a deal to fight the incoming Trump administration on immigration rather than continue to push forward with their efforts to fight the devastating fires.

According to an exclusive report by Politico, California Democrats at both state and local levels agreed on a budget of $50 million to deal with the immigration policies to be carried out by Donald Trump.

This measure will be divided into two similar parts. The first, with an endowment of $25 million, will go entirely to the California Department of Justice. The amount would serve to cover the state's expenses arising from legal proceedings against the Trump administration.

The second, also with a $25 million appropriation, would go to nonprofit organizations that defend illegal immigrants from being detained and deported.

California will serve as 'a bulwark against Trump's extremist agenda'

During his campaign and after winning the November election, Trump promised that he will be ruthless with illegal immigration, one of the biggest problems facing the country at the moment. One of his leading measures will be to deport anyone who has entered the United States fraudulently.

This initiative by Trump has made many Democrats nervous, especially from the most radical wing, including Scott Wiener. The California state senator and chairman of the Budget Committee justified the agreement reached by Newsom and state and local lawmakers with that they will be the vanguard fighting against the next administration's measures.

"This funding agreement cements California’s readiness to serve as a bulwark against Trump’s extremist agenda," Wiener emphasized in a statement picked up by Politico.

Democrats defend 'criminal illegal immigrants'

Republican reactions were not long in coming. Through social media, James Gallagher, leader of the party in the California House of Representatives, criticized Democrats for "defending criminal illegal immigrants" while fires ravage the southern part of the state.

"At a time when California should be laser focused on responding to the devastating wildfires in LA, Democrat lawmakers’ priority is creating a $50 million slush fund to hire government lawyers for hypothetical fights against the federal government and to defend criminal illegal immigrants from being returned to their home countries," wrote Gallagher.