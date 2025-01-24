Thousands of pro-life protesters gather in Washington D.C. for March for Life

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

Thousands of protesters have gathered Friday in Washington D.C. for the March for Life, the largest annual anti-abortion demonstration event. During the rally, Vice President J.D. Vance spoke before a recorded message from President Donald Trump.

The march was also attended by a number of prominent Republican Party figures, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

This is the third time that March for Life demonstrators have gathered in the federal capital since the Judge overturned the ruling Wade v. Roe which allowed abortion nationwide.

For the March for Life organization, Donald Trump's victory in the elections is relevant and is considered a victory for the movement, according to its leaders. “Yes, we hold a march every year, but this one is very special," said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group.

"We just went through the first presidential election since the Dobbs decision. There is a trifecta of pro-life Republicans in the White House and in the House and Senate," she added.

"We will again proudly stand up for families and life," Trump declared in his previously videotaped speech. If abortion did not play a central role in the Democrat's campaign for president, it did for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump opted to leave it up to the states to legislate individually on the issue. Among the first dozens of executive orders that the president has signed in his first week in the White House, there are none that refer to or address the issue of abortion. Only presidential pardons have been issued for activists convicted of demonstrating in front of abortion clinics.

Instead, it is an important point for Vice President Vance, who declared that "our country is facing the return of the most pro-family, pro-life American president in our lifetime.”