Federal judge blocks Trump's executive order against birthright citizenship

Trump returned to the White House on Jan. 20/ Jim Watson . AFP

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 23 de enero, 2025

This Thursday, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that a would restrict birthright citizenship.

"This is a blatantly unconstitutional order," Judge John Coughenour said, according to the Seattle Times, during a hearing in response to a lawsuit filed by four states.

After returning to the White House, Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at remodeling the country's immigration system.

If implemented, the order would prevent the issuance of passports, birth certificates or other documents to children whose parents are illegal immigrants.

In the meantime, 22 Democratic states have filed two lawsuits in court to block the order.

Judge Coughenour heard from both sides at a hearing Thursday to address the lawsuit filed by the states of Washington, Arizona, Illinois and Oregon.

"I’ve been on the bench for over four decades, I can’t remember another case where the question presented is as clear as this one," Coughenour said.

His ruling is the first to address the order.