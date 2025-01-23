Trump plans to suspend federal funding for controversial research that could have originated COVID-19

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

The Trump administration is preparing an executive order that could temporarily suspend federal funding for some virus-related scientific studies.

According to sources close to the plans, the goal of the move is to curb "gain-of-function" research, in which scientists modify viruses or pathogens to understand their spread, virulence or ability to evade treatments, which could put human health at risk. However, some viruses, such as the H5N1 avian flu virus, could be exempted from this restriction.

Potential impact

Critics of this initiative warn that suspending studies in the United States could leave room for other countries to advance scientifically without the same limitations, which could put the United States at a disadvantage in preparing for future pandemics or global health crises. Gain-of-function research has been an important tool in the fight against emerging viruses, as it allows scientists to understand better how these pathogens might evolve and adapt, which facilitates the development of more effective vaccines and treatments.

On the other hand, sections of Congress, especially Republicans, have pointed out that "gain-of-function" research may have played a role in the origin of COVID-19, arguing that an accident in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, could have triggered the pandemic. While many scientists have rejected this theory, the Trump administration remains adamant that preventive measures must be taken to avoid future incidents that could threaten global security.

The Biden administration had begun taking steps to limit this type of research, but the Trump administration appears to be taking the battle to another level with this executive order.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Trump's nominee to head the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has shown his support for pausing "gain-of-function" research, aligning with the Republican position that seeks to strengthen safety policies in scientific research.