U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about the longevity of the recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas but remained optimistic about the possibility of a treaty normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia

Following the presidential inauguration ceremony in Washington on Monday, President Trump signed executive orders in the Oval Office and addressed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Commenting on the situation in Gaza, he said, "I looked at a picture of Gaza – Gaza is like a massive demolition site. That place really needs to be rebuilt differently."

Trump also said the United States could assist in rebuilding the Palestinian coastal enclave. "Gaza is interesting. It is in "a phenomenal location on the sea". He added: "Fantastic things can be done."

As mentioned, the U.S. president also expressed some doubts about the future of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

"I'm not confident," Trump stated when asked if he believes that all three phases of the agreement would be completed. He continued, "It’s not our war. It is their war. I am not confident. But I think they’re very weakened on the other side (Hamas)."

Trump also stated that Hamas cannot continue to govern Gaza after the war. "Most of them are dead," he said, adding, "They didn’t exactly govern well; they ruled viciously and incompetently."

Optimism about an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia

Regarding the possibility of an agreement to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia as part of the cease-fire framework, Trump expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia would eventually join the Abraham Accords. The accords, signed by Israel with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan, represent a significant step toward regional cooperation. However, he noted uncertainty about whether such an agreement would be achieved within the current year.

Trump MET with two former Israeli hostages and family members of the Americans kidnapped by Hamas



During an event following the inauguration ceremony at Washington's Capital One Arena, the U.S. president appeared on stage alongside former Israeli hostages Shoshan Haran and Noa Argamani, as well as family members of American hostages still held in Gaza by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

"We won. We won, but now the work begins; we have to bring them home," Trump said.

Trump plans to reverse Biden administration's decisions on Israel



Trump is expected to lift the Biden administration's freeze on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel during his first days in office, according to the Israeli envoy to Washington, as reported by the Israeli news portal Walla News.

Additionally, the U.S. president is expected to reverse the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on Israelis living in Jewish communities in the West Bank, who were accused by the administration of committing violence against Palestinians.