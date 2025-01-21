Trump revokes security clearances of John Bolton and former officials who signed letter about Hunter Biden's laptop
A group of security and intelligence workers criticized the investigation into emails that came from the former president's son's computer in 2020.
Among the first executive orders that Donald Trump signed this Monday is the revocation of security clearances for former officials who backed the theory of Russian interference in the investigation into Hunter Biden's laptop.
These 50 former government officials signed a statement in 2020 in which they asserted that the emails on Hunter's laptop bore "all the classic hallmarks of a Russian information operation."
Two signatories to the statement have passed away but are mentioned in the order.
The same executive order signed in the first hours of Trump's term directs the director of national intelligence to submit a report documenting "any additional inappropriate activity that occurred within the Intelligence Community."
Measures of this kind were announced by Trump during his campaign, when on several occasions he claimed that U.S. intelligence agencies were being compromised by national political interests.
John Bolton's memoir
According to the White House, the book was riddled with sensitive information gleaned from his time in government. The reckless treatment of this information in the book "undermined the ability of future presidents to request and obtain candid advice on matters of national security from their staff." The publication also created a serious risk that classified material would be publicly exposed.
For this reason, John Bolton is also among the former government officials who have had their security clearances revoked that give them access to certain sensitive information and files.