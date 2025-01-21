Trump revokes security clearances of John Bolton and former officials who signed letter about Hunter Biden's laptop

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 21 de enero, 2025

Among the first executive orders that Donald Trump signed this Monday is the revocation of security clearances for former officials who backed the theory of Russian interference in the investigation into Hunter Biden's laptop.

These 50 former government officials signed a statement in 2020 in which they asserted that the emails on Hunter's laptop bore "all the classic hallmarks of a Russian information operation."

Two signatories to the statement have passed away but are mentioned in the order.

The same executive order signed in the first hours of Trump's term directs the director of national intelligence to submit a report documenting "any additional inappropriate activity that occurred within the Intelligence Community."

Measures of this kind were announced by Trump during his campaign, when on several occasions he claimed that U.S. intelligence agencies were being compromised by national political interests.