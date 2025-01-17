Chinese hackers gained access to Yellen's computer after Treasury computer attack

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 17 de enero, 2025

Hackers linked to the Chinese regime accessed the computer systems of the U.S. Treasury Department, including the computers belonging to Secretary Janet Yellen, according to Bloomberg sources.

The security breach reportedly occurred in December through an outside cybersecurity vendor, BeyondTrust. Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo and acting Assistant Secretary Brad Smith were also targeted.

Less than 50 unclassified files were accessed on Yellen's computer. The Treasury Department has called the incident a "serious cybersecurity incident." U.S. authorities are investigating the scope and implications of the security breach. The attack is part of a broader campaign targeting government and private sector systems.

China's Foreign Ministry denied involvement, saying it opposes all forms of cyber attacks. A ministry spokesman called the accusations unfounded and politically motivated. Beijing has consistently denied responsibility for hacking incidents involving its government.

The breach highlights the vulnerability of federal cybersecurity measures. Experts note that reliance on outside vendors, such as BeyondTrust, poses significant risks. The U.S. Treasury has not commented in detail on the attack, but is reportedly working to improve its defenses.

The incident underscores the continuing tensions between Washington and Beijing. Cybersecurity remains a contentious issue, with both nations accusing each other of hostile activities in cyberspace. U.S. authorities are expected to increase pressure on China.