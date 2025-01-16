Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

Just days before taking office, President-elect Donald Trump surprised many by appointing Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson as special ambassadors to a "very troubled" Hollywood.

Through a statement on Truth Social, Trump claimed that, with these appointments, he will achieve his goal of boosting the movie mecca after, in recent years, it has lost "a lot of business."

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," the president-elect noted. "They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

In this way, Trump is relying on three actors who did not hesitate to support him during the election campaign. For example, Voight - winner of a Best Actor Oscar for Coming Home (1979) - criticized Joe Biden asserting that his administration is "a corrupt mafia" that had a plot against the president-elect.

Trump's victory in the November 2024 election was celebrated in style by Stallone. "We are in the presence of a truly mythical character. No one else in the world could have achieved what he achieved, so I'm in awe," said the star of the Rocky saga.

Days before the voting, Gibson - who won the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director thanks to Braveheart (1996) - said, in statements collected by Agencia EFE, that Kamala Harris "has the IQ of a fence" and endorsed Trump.