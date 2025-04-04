Published by Diane Hernández 4 de abril, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this Friday in Brussels reviewed the main points discussed at the meeting with the foreign ministers of NATO member countries.

The head of US diplomacy stressed that China is expanding militarily, that peace is wanted in Ukraine, but negotiations must be taken seriously - this referring to Russia - and that the United States will remain in the alliance with a commitment that all members will beef up their defense spending.

Is spending 5% of GDP on defense feasible for NATO members? At that meeting, the US secretary of state called for defining a "realistic path" for alliance countries to commit to spending 5% of their GDP on defense.



That 5% is a level out of reach for most NATO countries, and even above what the United States currently spends.





The politician acknowledged that this action could take years to implement.



A long time ago NATO set a goal for member nations to spend 2% of their GDP on defense, but after the Russian invasion of Ukraine the idea has been gaining traction that nations should further strengthen this area.

Rubio commented Friday at a press conference that he expects to know "in weeks, not months," whether the Kremlin is serious about achieving peace in Ukraine. These statements come in the wake of contacts Washington has separately undertaken with Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

Rubio has stated, along those same lines, that "the Ukrainians have shown a willingness to enter into, for example, a complete ceasefire to create a space for negotiation," something that has not been resolved so far with President Putin.

US will remain in NATO, Rubio said

The Secretary of State also responded to questions about the US remaining in the Atlantic alliance and the impact on Europe from recent tariffs Trump launched on more than 180 countries.

Rubio had said Thursday in Brussels - during the first meeting - that the United States will remain part of NATO, but called for alliance countries to allocate 5% of their GDP to defense. Trump's envoy was keen to dispel growing doubts among countries in the military alliance about Washington's commitment and permanence.

Rubio also condemned the "hysteria" and "hyperbole" about the US distancing itself from the rest of NATO, and said that Donald Trump's administration wants the alliance to become "stronger and more viable."

We will not allow Greenland to become dependent on China, Rubio warns The United States will not allow Greenland, a self-governing territory controlled by Denmark, to be "dependent on China," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned in Brussels.



"We will not let China come and offer a huge amount of money, and [Greenland] be dependent on China," the US diplomacy chief told reporters.



Since returning to the White House as president, Donald Trump has mentioned several times the US’s interest in taking control of Greenland.



In March Trump claimed that the US "needs" Greenland as a matter of national security, a diplomatic offensive that strained relations with Denmark.



The US and Denmark are both members of NATO.





On the other hand, NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, did not hesitate to state that "China is increasingly a threat, but the official language of NATO we do not name it as such, although we see with concern how its defense industrial base is growing."

Rutte further called for discussions among allies over tariffs imposed by the United States on its trading partners to be kept "separate" and not to interfere with the common defense objective.