Sylvester Stallone praises Trump: "We got the second George Washington"

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

Renowned actor Sylvester Stallone referred to President-elect Donald Trump as "the second George Washington." During an event in Palm Beach, Florida, organized by America First Policy, Stallone compared Trump to his iconic Rocky character, highlighting the politician's transformative influence on America.

Stallone started his speech by praising Trump as a leader worthy of admiration: "We're in the presence of a really mythical character," he declared. "Nobody in the world could've pulled off what he pulled off, so I'm in awe."

In an enthusiastic tone, Stallone explained that like Rocky Balboa, Trump has gone through a "metamorphosis" and has been able to change lives. Likewise, drawing a connection between his character's fighting spirit and Trump's political trajectory.

Historic victory in the 2024 election

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election with a large lead, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. This victory not only secured him a second term, but made him the first Republican to win the popular vote since George W. Bush in 2004. Stallone took the opportunity to emphasize that "when George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world" and added: "Guess what, we got the second George Washington."

Stallone's political turn

Although he had previously avoided blunt political statements, Stallone seems to have changed his stance. While in 2016 he had expressed sympathy for Trump in an interview with Variety, he was now more explicit in his endorsement, placing him among America's great historical leaders.

Stallone joins a growing list of conservative celebrities, such as Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, Caitlyn Jenner and Justine Bateman, who have openly expressed their support for Trump and criticized cancel culture and political correctness that they say has dominated public discourse in recent years.

Justine Bateman weighs in

Justine Bateman, speaking to USA Today, offered her own perspective on Trump's victory, attributing it to popular discontent with political correctness and social censorship. For Bateman, Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in 2022 marked a turning point that weakened the Democratic Party.

The Palm Beach gala made it clear that Trump continues to have the backing of influential Hollywood figures, who see his return to the presidency as an opportunity to redefine the political course of the United States, away from the restrictions imposed by political correctness.