Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit fined for campaign law violations

New Georgia Project, a nonprofit founded by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams, and its affiliated action fund were fined $300,000 for violating the state's campaign finance laws.

The measure was voted unanimously by the Georgia Ethics Commission. In that regard, it was learned that the groups admitted to 16 instances of illegal activity.

The organizations admitted to violating Georgia campaign finance laws by allocating more than $3 million - out of $4 million - to support Abrams and the Democratic campaign during the 2018 election.

In addition, they also invested more than $600,000 in an election related to a local initiative in 2019.

According to the executive director of the panel that made the decision, David Emaldi, this is the largest fine ever imposed by the commission.

"It also appears to be the largest fine we've seen from any state ethics commission in the country related to elections and campaign financing," Emaldi said in comments collected by Axios.

In that regard, AP detailed that commission members felt the groups erred in failing to register as an independent campaign committee before accepting campaign contributions. They also failed to file campaign finance reports on contributions and expenditures before Abrams lost the election race.

The Democrat founded the New Georgia Project in 2013 with the intention of registering more black and young voters in Georgia and to urge them to vote. The project is a charity that can accept tax-deductible donations.

Abrams left the organization in 2017. The organization's new leaders explained that they hope to bring closure to this episode so that the organization can focus on other projects and put this situation behind them.