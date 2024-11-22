Trump nominates former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi after Gaetz withdraws

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump named Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general, as his next nominee to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Bondi's nomination comes hours after former congressman Matt Gaetz announced his official withdrawal from the post of U.S. attorney general, amid various reports that he had two alleged sexual encounters with an underage girl in 2017 and after it was leaked that several Republican senators were reluctant to endorse his nomination. Gaetz has adamantly denied the allegations.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!" wrote Trump on Truth Social.

🚨 #ULTIMAHORA | Donald Trump nomina a la ex fiscal general de Florida Pam Bondi como próxima fiscal general de Estados Unidos pic.twitter.com/oElFmsmbKA — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) November 21, 2024

Bondi, unlike Gaetz,does have experience in a major legal position, serving as Florida's attorney general from 2011 to 2019 under then-Gov. Rick Scott.

Currently, the attorney general nominee serves as chair of the America First Policy Institute Litigation Center, a think tank that works closely with the Trump transition team.

Likewise, Bondi is recognized for being a devoted lobbyist in the Sunshine State and being a partner at Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm that employs Susie Wiles, Trump's incoming chief of staff.

Bondi's nomination also showcases the importance Trump is placing on his allies in Florida, appointing Wiles, Bondi and Florida politicians like Senator Marco Rubio to key positions in his administration.

Bondi also has experience working with Trump, as she served as a senior advisor to the defense team during the president-elect's impeachment trial.