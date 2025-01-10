Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 9 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump announced new appointments just days before the start of his second administration in the White House. After attending Jimmy Carter's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral, where he starred in viral moments with Barack Obama and Mike Pence, the president-elect took to his Truth Social account to announce the latest names to join his impending administration.

Trump welcomed Sam Brown, Leo Terrell and Christine Jack Toretti. The latter will be the only one who will have to go through the Senate, where she was not well received a few years ago.

Sam Brown

The Republican Senate candidate in Nevada lost in a close race to Jacky Rosen by 1.6 percentage points. Months later, Trump confirmed he will serve as undersecretary for Memorial Affairs at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Sam is an American HERO, a Purple Heart recipient, and successful businessman from Nevada, who has devoted his life to serving America. He fearlessly proved his love for our Country in the Army, while leading Troops in battle in Afghanistan and, after being honorably retired as a Captain, helping our Veterans get access to emergency medications," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

"Sam will now continue his service to our Great Nation at the VA, where he will work tirelessly to ensure we put America’s Veterans FIRST, and remember ALL who served," he added.

Leo Terrell

The 69-year-old attorney will be another familiar Fox News face landing in the second Trump administration.

Terrell was a Democrat until 2020, when he switched to the Republican Party, claiming that Democrats abandoned him ideologically. Indeed, he described this version as "Leo 2.0." In January 2025, he agreed to serve as senior counsel to the assistant attorney general for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, where he will work alongside Pam Bondi and Harmeet K. Dhillon.

"Leo is a highly respected civil rights attorney and political analyst. He received his law degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and has defended many high profile cases throughout his incredibly successful career. Leo will be a fantastic advocate for the American People, and ensure we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the President-elect said.

Christine Jack Toretti

Finally, Trump nominated Christine Jack Toretti as the next ambassador to Sweden. She is an old Capitol Hill acquaintance, given that the Senate returned her nomination as ambassador to Malta in 2019 and 2020 when it was revealed that they had filed a restraining order against her for coloring a sheet with bullet impacts in her ex-husband's office.

"Christine is an incredible businesswoman, philanthropist, public servant, and RNC Committeewoman for the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She is Chairman of S&T Bancorp, and a former director of the Pittsburgh Federal Reserve Bank," Trump noted on his social network.