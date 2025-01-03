Latest twist in Trump and Stormy Daniels case: Sentencing set for Jan. 10 but no prison term or fine

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 3 de enero, 2025

Judge Juan Merchan set Jan. 10 as the date for sentencing Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels case. In what may be the latest twist in this judicial novel, the judge also announced that his decision includes unconditional acquittal, meaning that the case will wrap up with no prison sentence or fine for the president-elect.

The sentencing is set for Friday, January 10 at 9:30 am. Trump will be able to appear in person or virtually.

According to Merchán, unconditional acquittal is "the most viable solution" for the Stormy Daniels case, in which Trump was convicted by a Manhattan jury of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

"While this Court as a matter of law must not make any determination on sentencing prior to giving the parties and Defendant an opportunity to be heard, it seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court’s inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence authorized by the conviction but one the People concede they no longer view as a practicable recommendation," the judge wrote.

By upholding the conviction as final, Trump will become the first convicted person to take office as president of the United States. However, the Republican can still appeal the jury's verdict and clear his judicial record.

Trump's response: "There should be no conviction."

Steve Cheung, incoming White House Communications Director, was tasked with sharing Trump's response to Judge Merchan's decision.

"Today’s order by the deeply conflicted, Acting Justice Merchan in the Manhattan DA Witch Hunt is a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s Immunity decision and other longstanding jurisprudence," he said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

"This lawless case should have never been brought and the Constitution demands that it be immediately dismissed. President Trump must be allowed to continue the Presidential Transition process and to execute the vital duties of the presidency, unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the Witch Hunts. There should be no sentencing, and President Trump will continue fighting against these hoaxes until they are all dead," Cheung sentenced.