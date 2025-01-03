Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 3 de enero, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson, lost re-election to his post in a first-round vote after failing to have the support of at least three of his fellow GOP members.

Representative Keith Self - a member of the Freedom Caucus - voted for Byron Donalds (also of the Freedom Caucus). Two other Republicans, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, backed Tom Emmer and Jim Jordan, respectively, instead of supporting Johnson.

In addition to this, six Republicans initially chose to abstain in the first instance (later they did exercise their vote), which increases the uncertainty and difficulties of victory for the current speaker.

With a narrow Republican majority (219 Republicans versus 215 Democrats), Johnson can only afford one dissenting vote within his own party with all legislators present and exercising the vote. Since, with one vacancy remaining in the House, 218 votes are needed to reach an absolute majority if the 434 remaining members vote.

"Don't let us down, Mr. Speaker"

Some of the other Republicans who decided to abstain in the first instance are members of the Freedom Caucus, such as Andy Biggs, Andrew Clyde, Paul Gosar and Chip Roy, with their decision raising uncertainty about their ultimate intentions.

Meanwhile, other lawmakers were outspoken. Rep. Lauren Boebert voted for Johnson, accompanying her decision with a caveat: "Don't let us down, Mr. Chairman."

Rep. Tim Burchett, noted that the vote to elect the House speaker is likely to extend for several rounds.