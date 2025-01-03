Trump announces team to join Scott Bessent at the Treasury Department

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump announced the team that will accompany Scott Bessent at the Treasury Department. Less than twenty days to his second term, the president-elect made a wave of appointments to his economic team.

Trump announced Bessent as Treasury secretary last November 23 and described him as "one of the world's leading international investors and geopolitical and economic strategists." More than a month later, he unveiled the top names who will accompany him in the administration.

Ken Kies : undersecretary of fiscal policy

: undersecretary of fiscal policy Daniel Katz : chief of staff

: chief of staff Alexandra Preate : senior adviser to the secretary

: senior adviser to the secretary Hunter McMaster : director of policy planning

: director of policy planning Samantha Schwab : deputy chief of staff

: deputy chief of staff Cora Alvi: deputy chief of staff

.

"I am pleased to announce the amazing Team that will be working in conjunction with our United States Secretary of the Treasury Nominee, Scott Bessent. All of them are incredible, hardworking Patriots, who will work tirelessly to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Congratulations to all!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

As for the nominee to be secretary of the Treasury, Bessent is 62 years old and the founder of hedge fund Key Square Management, an investment management firm that in 2023 had $600 million in assets. He is highly respected in both the business world and academia.

Bessent also worked for George Soros for many years. Indeed, he joined Soros Fund Management (SFM) in 1991 and remained there until 2000, becoming head of European allocation. After five years as a professor of economic history at Yale, he returned to SFM in 2011 as chief investment officer. He stayed until 2015 and left for good to found the aforementioned hedge fund.

During the election campaign, he was one of Trump's big donors, going so far as to contribute $3 million.