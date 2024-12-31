2024, the beginning of the end of the woke tyranny

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 31 de diciembre, 2024

"USA is where wokism goes to die." Paraphrasing - and adapting on a national scale - the celebrated phrase of Ron DeSantis during his inauguration as governor of Florida after his decisive victory in the 2022 midterms, Donald Trump's victory last November has positioned the country as the main battleground against radical left-wing culture. A war in which, as evidenced by the overwhelming defeat of Kamala Harris in November, highlights how citizens are increasingly fed up with progressive ideologies, which have been relentlessly and mercilessly undermined by medical and scientific reports.

It is no coincidence that many of the first executive orders that Trump has pledged to sign as soon as he is sworn into office have to do with removing Wokism from institutions. Thus, the prohibition of trans operations ("genital mutilation of minors" in his own words), or hormone treatments are among his priorities at the level of border closure, mass deportations or measures to recover the economy.

The Democrats, split in two between detractors and defenders of Wokism

The Democratic Party itself is split in two between those who defend maintaining the radical legacy of the Biden-Harris Administration and those who denounce the drift of the formation, which has distanced them from the reality of the voters to focus on the Woke postulates, which they accuse of having caused their defeat.

The battle of the economy to break free from Wokism

Trump's victory has also accelerated the breakup of large and small companies with DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) policies. Even before the Republican victory, the Supreme Court mortally wounded these initiatives with its 2023 ruling against the application of the principle of racial "positive discrimination" at Harvard or the University of North Carolina.

One of the main fronts for Donald Trump and his team will come through environmental wokism. Trump's promises to kill Biden's green agenda will face tooth and nail resistance from top Democratic governors, led by Gavin Newsom in California or Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, who have made renewable energy and the pursuit of fossil fuels one of their big banners.

Scientists dismantle the basic lies of the woke ideology

But the political and legal aren't the only ones who have Woke culture on the ropes. In fact, surely the one that has done the most damage has been the repeated scientific and medical reports that have dismantled the alleged real basis that sustained it, stripping its lies to denounce a pure radical ideology harmful, especially for minors to whom it causes irreparable effects in their bodies forever.

Among all, undoubtedly the one that has done more damage to their postulates was the Cass report in the United Kingdom, which led the Conservative government to ban transgender treatments on minors. A measure that the Labour Party have upheld due to the compelling nature of the research conducted by the doctor after whom the study is named. Scotland quickly followed suit soon after.

At home, the Supreme Court began hearings at the end of the year in the case that could mean the Dobbs for trans treatments in the US. After the first day, most justices were critical and deferred to the scientific reports, with the only arguments from the defense and progressive justices being rhetoric and ideology.