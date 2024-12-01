The Democratic Party has been hijacked by trans ideology

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 1 de diciembre, 2024

"Nazi cooperator." "Transphobe." "You should resign." These are some of the words heard by Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton for publicly questioning his party's radical embrace of transgender ideology as its official creed. Far from being subdued, the lawmaker criticized his party's intolerance of critics and lamented the "ideological straitjacket" of many Democratic Party members on this and certain issues, about which they refuse to even debate.

Moulton has not been deterred by the harsh response he has received. Not even by the Salem Municipal Democratic Committee's announcement that it will field a candidate for the 2026 primary to prevent him from defending his seat. The chairwoman of this committee, Liz Bradt, accused Moulton in an email of being "what is known as a 'cooperator' in the Nazi era," The Boston Globe reported.

'We’ve worked so hard at becoming tolerant that we’ve become intolerant'

For Moulton, this kind of reaction only proves his point: "My point is that many Democrats, out of fear of offending people, are afraid to even discuss this and other contentious issues, and just try to cancel those who do. We’ve worked so hard at becoming tolerant that we’ve become intolerant," he pointed out to The Free Press.

The lawmaker had no qualms about condemning the damage that his party's "ideological straitjacket" is costing them votes, which led to the painful defeat of Kamala Harris:

"I think a lot of elected Democrats recognize that our ideological straitjacket on certain issues hurt our appeal to many Americans, because it makes us seem arrogant. ‘If you don’t agree with me on every issue and every word choice, then you’re not only wrong, you’re a bad person,’ and that attitude is really bad."

Identity politics must 'go the way of the dodo'

However, Democrats do not appear to have taken note of the warnings from Moulton, his House colleague Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) or newly elected Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.). The latter was blunt in explaining why she won her seat while Trump won her district in the presidential election: she spoke to voters about the economy, about "kitchen table issues" while she believes that identity politics must "go the way of the dodo" (i.e., become extinct).

The only way forward now, Moulton said, is for the Democratic Party to recover "its soul," its appetite for arguments and ideas. "I do know that women’s rights are important and trans women’s rights are important, so we have to find a balance that makes sense. And if we can find that balance as a party, I think we can turn this around and actually win on this issue."

'Kamala Harris, didn’t lose because she was too woke. Maybe she wasn’t woke enough'

This wish that does not seem close to being fulfilled, as evidenced by the attacks on and attempts at cancel those who have raised their voices against the woke ideology. Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville, who defined the identity politics defended by many Democratic Party leaders as "one of the great self-inflicted wounds of the century," assures that they are far from learning their lesson and that there are even those who believe that "Kamala Harris didn’t lose because she was too woke. Maybe she wasn’t woke enough."