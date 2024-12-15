Donald Trump's first 10 executive orders immediately after being sworn in as president

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 15 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump is eager to take back control of the world's premier power in January. So much so that the president-elect announced at several campaign events that he won't wait even to arrive to the Oval Office on inauguration day and joked that he will have "a very tiny little desk" put on the Capitol steps to begin signing executive orders to address the country's most pressing problems as soon as he is sworn in.

1. Border and immigration

Securing the borders and addressing the issue of the more than 10 million illegal immigrants who entered and remain in the country over the past four years as a result of the open door and "catch and release" policies of the Biden administration has been one of the Republican's top priorities before, during and after the campaign.

The first appointments of his team corroborated that the president-elect was not kidding: Stephen Miller, architect of his immigration policy, and Tom Homan as border czar were among the first to be announced. Moreover, the Republican has already announced several initiatives in this regard that he will implement from the start.

2. Pardon for those convicted for Jan. 6

Donald Trump has condemned the "witch hunt" unleashed by the Democrats against him and his supporters since his electoral defeat in 2020. The convictions of those arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 incidents have always been questioned by the Republican, who criticized the weaponization of institutions and stressed that he would sign their pardons as soon as he returned to the White House. In fact, this week, he again reaffirmed this commitment.

He doubled down on this promise again a week ago after the pardon given by Joe Biden to his son Hunter. In fact, Trump hinted that he would use the same arguments of the current president to justify the pardon of his son to pardon those convicted of the incidents on Capitol Hill.

3. Pardon to those condemned for praying in front of abortion clinics

The ideological persecution imposed by the Biden administration has often targeted Christians, especially pro-life activists. Numerous believers were arrested as terrorists during the last few years simply for praying in front of abortion clinics and have received harsh sentences for this, in many cases with aggravating circumstances created by the Democratic government. Trump pledged to pardon them as one of his first gestures and, in fact, the courts have held back their entry into prison until after the inauguration of the president-elect.

4. Economy and inflation

One of the big causes of Trump's return to the White House was the performance of the economy. Americans of all races, ages and creeds suffered from the extreme inflation caused by Biden's economic measures, as well as other consequences of his administration, as opposed to the good economic situation they experienced during the Republican's term before the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the campaign, Trump pledged to immediately address the national economy, and has several major measures prepared to boost it and curb inflation. The rise in prices, despite having moderated in recent months, continues to generate problems for citizens to make ends meet.

5. Energy

Energy is related to the previous issue, because reducing the price of energy and gas is key to curbing inflation, but it deserves its own category. Trump does not want to limit himself to reducing costs for consumers, but also turn around the national energy system, reversing the green agenda imposed by the Democrats that has not proven to be a help to the country.

During the campaign, Trump warned on several occasions that he would sign an executive order for federal agencies to eliminate all green regulations that place undue burdens upon taxpayers. For example, he will end the electric vehicle mandate.

6. Taxes and credit card interest

One of the defining moments of the campaign was Kamala Harris copying Trump's proposal to eliminate taxes on tips. In addition to presenting a plan to reduce taxes, he pledged to eliminate them from tips, overtime and Social Security as soon as he got to the Oval Office.

In addition, he noted that he would sign "a temporary 10% cap on credit card interest rates," a promise that has aroused the interest even of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, who gladly offered to collaborate with the president-elect on this issue.

7. End of woke indoctrination

The culture war is one of the priorities for Donald Trump, and even Democrats point to the radical stances taken by Kamala Harris as one of the causes of her defeat. One of the main fronts where the ideological war is being fought is in schools, where parents are seeing their rights threatened and curtailed if they dare to oppose rules.

To put an end to this, Trump promised to sign an order to withdraw funds from educational institutions that encourage the teaching of critical race theory or other "inappropriate" political or sexual ideologies.

8. End transgender treatments for minors

One of the most critical and extreme points of woke bigotry is the trans ideology. Children are being subjected to irreversible procedures whose consequences will accompany them for the rest of their lives, both by operations that irreversibly mutilate their bodies and by taking hormones that alter their metabolism forever.

As early as 2023, he presented a plan he would sign on his first day in office to repeal Joe Biden's "cruel policies" on gender-affirming medical treatments for kids.

9. Fighting censorship

Freedom of speech has been another major staple of the Trump campaign. The president-elect and the Republicans have spent the entire legislature denouncing the attempts (and achievements) of the Democrats to silence those who disagree with their narrative. This became evident with those who presented alternative opinions to those imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued on various issues thereafter.

Trump pledged to "ban federal money from being used to label domestic speech as mis- or disinformation." As part of his fight against censorship, he also noted that he will identify and fire "every bureaucrat" who participated in these processes during Biden's tenure.

10. DOGE

Dismantling the deep state and its consequences is the key to Trump's new term. To take care of the super-sized government and taxpayer costs, Donald Trump has commissioned Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to set up a department to find and eliminate the administration's cost overruns.

Both have already set to work and estimate that they could reduce government spending by $1.9 trillion. To do so, they point out that they will eliminate entire agencies, in addition to crazy expenses, often related to the woke agenda.