UK bans puberty blockers for minors 'indefinitely,' citing 'an unacceptable safety risk for children and young people'

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

The British government has permanently banned selling and supplying puberty blockers to minors who identify as trans. These drugs, which prevent the onset of puberty, had become a common treatment for minors diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

As of Wednesday, only individuals already undergoing trans treatment or those prescribed the drugs for other purposes will be able to receive them.

The National Health Service (NHS) paused hormone treatments for children and adolescents in March, and a month later, they were temporarily banned nationwide.

The decision followed initial steps based on the Cass report, an investigation prepared by an independent body at the University of York. The report concluded that there was "no good evidence" on the long-term effects of these interventions.

These earlier revelations, which led to the interim hiatus, were later reinforced by warnings from a group of experts convened by health authorities. "The independent expert Commission on Human Medicines found that the current prescribing and care pathway for gender dysphoria and incongruence presents an unacceptable safety risk for children and young people," explained Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting.

"We need to act with caution and care when it comes to this vulnerable group of young people, and follow the expert advice," said Streeting, who also promised to "open new gender identity services" focused on psychological support.

Scottish authorities confirmed, in comments reported by the BBC, that the decision would also apply to Scotland and Wales, as drug policy is a matter of Westminster competence.

London will also conduct clinical studies to assess the effects of the blockers, with the first patients expected to be recruited in the spring of next year.

The regulation came into force the same day and will be reviewed in 2027.

U.S. awaits SCOTUS decision

The announcement comes as an increasing mumber of European countries review their trans treatment policies and as the Supreme Court studies a Tennessee state law. Its findings could impact regulations nationwide.

The Tennessee regulation bans hormone treatments for child sex changes. This month, the first hearings took place, during which the justices appeared inclined to allow the legislation to remain in effect.