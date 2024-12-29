Voz media US Voz.us
Trump, Obama, Biden, Clinton y muchos otros: las principales reacciones al fallecimiento de Jimmy Carter

El expresidente demócrata será enterrado en la ciudad de Plains, Georgia, donde nació el 1 de octubre de 1924. 

Carter ocupó el Salón Oval entre 1977 y 1981/ Pierre GuillaudAFP

Joaquín Núñez

Jimmy Carter falleció a los 100 años y los tributos no tardaron en llegar. Otros expresidentes, senadores y buena parte de la política de Georgia despidieron al expresidente demócrata, quien será enterrado en la ciudad de Plains, donde nació un 1 de octubre de 1924. Carter fue visto en público por última vez en noviembre del 2023 para asistir al funeral de su esposa, Rosalyn. 

Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush y muchos otros le rindieron homenaje al expresidente demócrata, quien ocupó el Salón Oval entre 1977 y 1981. 

"Durante seis décadas, tuvimos el honor de llamar a Jimmy Carter un querido amigo. Pero lo extraordinario de Jimmy Carter es que millones de personas de América y del mundo que nunca le conocieron le consideraron también un querido amigo", expresó la familia Biden a través de un comunicado. Biden conoció a Carter hace algunas décadas, cuando uno era un joven senador de Delaware y otro era presidente. 

"Los retos a los que se enfrentó Jimmy como Presidente llegaron en un momento crucial para nuestro país e hizo todo lo que estuvo en su mano para mejorar la vida de todos los estadounidenses. Por eso, todos tenemos con él una deuda de gratitud. Melania y yo pensamos calurosamente en la familia Carter y en sus seres queridos en estos momentos difíciles. Instamos a todos a que les tengan presentes en sus corazones y en sus oraciones", publicó Donald Trump en su cuenta de Truth Social. 

"Siempre que tuve la oportunidad de pasar tiempo con el Presidente Carter, estaba claro que no sólo profesaba estos valores. Los encarnaba. Y al hacerlo, nos enseñó a todos lo que significa vivir una vida de gracia, dignidad, justicia y servicio. En su discurso de aceptación del Nobel, el Presidente Carter dijo: 'Dios nos da la capacidad de elegir. Podemos elegir aliviar el sufrimiento. Podemos elegir trabajar juntos por la paz'. Hizo esa elección una y otra vez a lo largo de sus 100 años, y el mundo es mejor por ello", escribió Obama en un comunicado. 

La política de Georgia también se expresó sobre el fallecimiento de Carter. El gobernador Brian Kemp, los senadores Raphael Warnock y Jon Ossof, la congresista Marjorie Taylor Greene y el secretario de Estado, Brad Raffensperger, lamentaron su partida en las redes sociales. 

"Como el único presidente estadounidense hasta ahora procedente de Georgia, mostró al mundo el impacto de nuestro estado y su gente tienen en el país. Y como hijo de Plains, siempre valoró a los georgianos y las virtudes de nuestro estado, eligiendo volver a su hogar rural tras su paso por la función pública", expresó el gobernador de Georgia. 

Jason Carter, exsenador estatal, candidato a gobernador en 2014 y nieto del expresidente, se limitó a publicar la siguiente canción en su cuenta de X: 'Last of my Kind', de Jason Isbell. 

Las reacciones más destacadas al fallecimiento de Jimmy Carter 

