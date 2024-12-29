Trump, Obama, Biden, Clinton y muchos otros: las principales reacciones al fallecimiento de Jimmy Carter
El expresidente demócrata será enterrado en la ciudad de Plains, Georgia, donde nació el 1 de octubre de 1924.
Jimmy Carter falleció a los 100 años y los tributos no tardaron en llegar. Otros expresidentes, senadores y buena parte de la política de Georgia despidieron al expresidente demócrata, quien será enterrado en la ciudad de Plains, donde nació un 1 de octubre de 1924. Carter fue visto en público por última vez en noviembre del 2023 para asistir al funeral de su esposa, Rosalyn.
Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush y muchos otros le rindieron homenaje al expresidente demócrata, quien ocupó el Salón Oval entre 1977 y 1981.
"Durante seis décadas, tuvimos el honor de llamar a Jimmy Carter un querido amigo. Pero lo extraordinario de Jimmy Carter es que millones de personas de América y del mundo que nunca le conocieron le consideraron también un querido amigo", expresó la familia Biden a través de un comunicado. Biden conoció a Carter hace algunas décadas, cuando uno era un joven senador de Delaware y otro era presidente.
Política
Jimmy Carter muere a los 100 años
Virginia Martínez
Sociedad
Jimmy Carter cumple 100 años, el primer presidente estadounidense en alcanzar un siglo de vida
Williams Perdomo
"Los retos a los que se enfrentó Jimmy como Presidente llegaron en un momento crucial para nuestro país e hizo todo lo que estuvo en su mano para mejorar la vida de todos los estadounidenses. Por eso, todos tenemos con él una deuda de gratitud. Melania y yo pensamos calurosamente en la familia Carter y en sus seres queridos en estos momentos difíciles. Instamos a todos a que les tengan presentes en sus corazones y en sus oraciones", publicó Donald Trump en su cuenta de Truth Social.
"Siempre que tuve la oportunidad de pasar tiempo con el Presidente Carter, estaba claro que no sólo profesaba estos valores. Los encarnaba. Y al hacerlo, nos enseñó a todos lo que significa vivir una vida de gracia, dignidad, justicia y servicio. En su discurso de aceptación del Nobel, el Presidente Carter dijo: 'Dios nos da la capacidad de elegir. Podemos elegir aliviar el sufrimiento. Podemos elegir trabajar juntos por la paz'. Hizo esa elección una y otra vez a lo largo de sus 100 años, y el mundo es mejor por ello", escribió Obama en un comunicado.
La política de Georgia también se expresó sobre el fallecimiento de Carter. El gobernador Brian Kemp, los senadores Raphael Warnock y Jon Ossof, la congresista Marjorie Taylor Greene y el secretario de Estado, Brad Raffensperger, lamentaron su partida en las redes sociales.
"Como el único presidente estadounidense hasta ahora procedente de Georgia, mostró al mundo el impacto de nuestro estado y su gente tienen en el país. Y como hijo de Plains, siempre valoró a los georgianos y las virtudes de nuestro estado, eligiendo volver a su hogar rural tras su paso por la función pública", expresó el gobernador de Georgia.
Jason Carter, exsenador estatal, candidato a gobernador en 2014 y nieto del expresidente, se limitó a publicar la siguiente canción en su cuenta de X: 'Last of my Kind', de Jason Isbell.
Las reacciones más destacadas al fallecimiento de Jimmy Carter
">
I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History.— Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) December 29, 2024
The…
">
President Carter taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man. https://t.co/dZHL0Nu0Tj— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2024
">
Today, the thoughts of Americans and the prayers of Congress are lifted up on behalf of the Carter family. President Carter’s story was one of humble beginnings, and his life is a testament to the boundless opportunities available in this great nation. Because of his work in…— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 29, 2024
">
STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH ON PRESIDENT JAMES EARL CARTER, JR.— George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) December 29, 2024
⁰"Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family.
“James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his… pic.twitter.com/2hzebCyS4g
">
Today, our nation and our world has lost a leader who embodied dignity and decency, grace and goodness. Paul and I join in mourning the loss of President Jimmy Carter and in giving thanks for his life, which was saintly in its devotion to public service and peace.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 29, 2024
At the… pic.twitter.com/qURceum360
">
President Jimmy Carter served America with distinction throughout his life and Karen and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family along with millions of Americans who admired this truly good and great man. From his service in the @USNavy, as Governor of Georgia and as the…— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 29, 2024
">
President Carter was one of my heroes, the embodiment of faith coming alive through the noble work of public service. His life’s project was human dignity and his long life will be outmatched only by the length of his legacy.— Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) December 29, 2024
Well done, good and faithful servant. Well done. pic.twitter.com/wDxikpJ5YJ
">
President Jimmy Carter lived a life of courage, fortitude, kindness and grace. He was a giant who never saw anyone as smaller than himself. Whether at a Boys & Girls Club banquet or when he sponsored a medical clinic for the uninsured in his corner of rural Georgia, he lived… pic.twitter.com/bm6a66cw2Q— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 29, 2024
">
RIP President Jimmy Carter, 100. A remarkable person who was the epitome of the phrase ‘public service.’ I had the honour of interviewing him 3 times, and he was one of the wisest, smartest, most compassionate, modest, and human world leaders I’ve ever met. A great man. pic.twitter.com/1s2zkQvGRj— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 29, 2024
">
As we remember President Carter's extraordinary life, we also honor the countless lives he touched through his vision and generosity.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 29, 2024
My thoughts are with the Carter family and all those mourning this incredible man.
May his memory be a blessing and an enduring reminder of what… pic.twitter.com/NdDU43WTGk
">
Pres Jimmy Carter was a man rooted in his faith The country grieves as we celebrate his life I had the honor of speaking at conf he hosted in Atlanta in 08 at his invitation We were bit by different political bug but hv much in common incl love of the Lord— Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 29, 2024
">
When I was in grade school, our teacher had a mock election in our class and I was so proud to vote for Jimmy Carter. He embodied so many of the qualities I hold dear – service, leadership, discipline, grace, kindness, and living your faith more than speaking your faith. But… pic.twitter.com/6cCujeY5wT— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 29, 2024
">
It was a great honor to welcome Jimmy Carter to New York’s City Hall. I will always be grateful for the time he took to speak with a fellow engineer and for his lifetime of devoted public service, which helped restore faith in democracy here at home and spread it abroad. His… pic.twitter.com/upqvpw5s4i— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 29, 2024
">
Today, we lost an incredible public servant, veteran, farmer, husband, and so much more. President Jimmy Carter was an unrelenting force for good who lived his faith in every aspect of his life. His legacy will live on and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/O0fLk3wRzt— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 29, 2024