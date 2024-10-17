100-year-old Jimmy Carter voted by mail for the 2024 election

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 16 de octubre, 2024

Former President Jimmy Carter, who turned 100 on Oct. 1, cast his ballot for the presidential election 2024 on Wednesday in Georgia, where he has been living in hospice care.

Georgia is one of the key states in this election along with Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and others. According to the main election models, this election could be one of the closest in recent history.

Carter's son, Chip, previously told The Associated Press that his father had the election very much on his mind and that his wish was to make it to the election dates alive to cast his vote for the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

"He’s plugged in," Chip Carter said. "I asked him two months ago if he was trying to live to be 100, and he said, ‘No, I’m trying to live to vote for Kamala Harris.’"

Under election rules, whether or not Carter makes it to Election Day alive, his vote will be considered valid.

So far, Georgia's registered voters have gone to the polls in record numbers since early voting began Tuesday, with Carter being one of hundreds of thousands who cast their ballots.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said nearly 460,000 people had voted in person or cast absentee ballots as of Wednesday afternoon.