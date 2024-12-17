Texas plans to buy auctioned border wall materials and stockpile them for when Trump takes office

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 17 de diciembre, 2024

Texas officials plan to buy the materials being auctioned off from the border wall and stockpile them for when Donald Trump takes office as president in January.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick addressed reports that there are ongoing auctions of border wall materials left near the border after the repentant halt to border wall construction in 2021.

"I will bid on all of that wall, and we will buy it in Texas, and we will give it to Donald Trump," Patrick said in remarks to Fox News.

But Patrick isn't the only state official to speak out about the plans. Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham applauded the initiative and emphasized that she, too, will collaborate.

"If you buy it, I have a place to store it — on state land! The [Texas General Land Office] is standing by to help!" commented Buckingham on her X account.

In that vein, Buckingham argued that "It’s absolutely shameful the Biden-Harris Administration is trying to offload taxpayer-purchased sections of border wall that has yet to be installed for pennies on the dollar!"

The situation comes after the Biden administration abruptly ended construction of the border wall in January 2021. The decision was made after 450 miles were built during the first Trump administration.