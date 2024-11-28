An appeals court prevents the Biden Administration from removing barbed wire on the Texas border

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 28 de noviembre, 2024

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the Biden administration from removing barbed wire placed by Texas officials on the border with Mexico.

"In a 2-1 decision, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge who said a Texas trespassing law cannot be applied to the federal government, and U.S. immigration authorities were immune from the state's lawsuit", explained Reuters, which first reported the decision.

The decision was applauded by the state's governor, Greg Abbott, who stressed that they will continue to install barbed wire to protect against the immigration crisis.

"The federal court of appeals just ruled that Texas has the right to build the razor wire border wall that we have constructed to deny illegal entry into our state and that Biden was wrong to cut our razor wire", the Republican governor highlighted in his X account.

In that regard, it was also learned that the appeals court indicated that Texas can continue with the policy because the state only seeks to protect its own property and not regulate the Border Patrol.

In addition, it was learned that the order prohibiting federal agents from destroying the wire includes the caveat that the Department of Homeland Security has access to land on both sides of the wire for "immigration law enforcement and emergency purposes."

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration also sued Iowa and Oklahoma for passing similar laws that it says interferewith federal enforcement of the nation's immigration laws.