A Republican congressional candidate proposes banning Palestinian, BLM and LGBT flags on government entities

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 17 de diciembre, 2024

Republican state senator from Florida and congressional candidate, Randy Fine, introduced a bill on Monday to ban the use of the Palestinian, Black Lives Matter (BLM) and LGBT flags, among others, on government entities.

The proposal also states that a current or retired member of the U.S. Armed Forces or National Guard could use "reasonable force" to prevent damage to U.S. flags that are on government entities.

The bill also seeks to prohibit the display of flags of a particular candidate, political force or ideology.

In a statement posted on the social networking site X, Fine described the Palestinian flag as "fictitious," the Black Lives Matter flag as "pro-violence" and the LGBT flag as "pro-grooming."

"Disgusting messages"



"The first flag that should be flown in a government building is the American flag," the senator said in his statement. He added: "Flags that promote Muslim terror or the mutilation of children have no place in taxpayer-funded buildings – whether that government building is our state capital or a public school classroom."

"Supporters of Muslim terror, child mutilators, and groomers have no right to taxpayer sponsorship of their repugnant messages," Fine sentenced. He concluded, "As I prepare to leave the Senate, I look forward to ensuring the only official place in a government building that you will find their flags is in a garbage can."

Fine resigned from the Florida Legislature effective March 31 to run for Congress. He is running for the District 6 seat to replace U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, who will be Homeland Security Advisor in the Administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on Jan. 20.