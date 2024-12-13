Trump is considering eliminating vaccines if comprehensive review led by RFK Jr. shows they are unsafe

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump declared Thursday that he may consider removing certain vaccines from the market if the results of a review led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. conclude they are unsafe.

In an interview with Time, Trump expressed confidence in Kennedy, whom he nominated to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and assured that he would listen closely to his views on food and health issues. "I’m going to be listening to Bobby, who I've really gotten along with great and I have a lot of respect," Trump commented. "I don’t think it’s going to be very controversial in the end," he added, suggesting that he may make decisions about vaccines he deems dangerous or unnecessary based on the available evidence.

The comments come at a time when Kennedy is under intense scrutiny, which will determine whether or not the Senate confirms that he will lead HHS. Kennedy's stance on vaccines has been one of the most sensitive issues in his confirmation process. In fact, 77 Nobel laureates signed a letter asking the Senate not to approve him for the position. However, in the past, Kennedy assured us that he would not restrict vaccines to make them safe and effective.

"If vaccines are working for somebody, I’m not going to take them away," Kennedy stated, stressing that people should have the freedom to choose based on "the best information" available. "I’m going to make sure scientific safety studies and efficacy are out there, and people can make individual assessments about whether that product is going to be good for them," he added.