Most Americans are confident Trump will do a good job
According to the polls, 39% said they are confident that the Republican will do a good job managing the economy. This is a much higher number than those who said the same of George W. Bush (29%), Bill Clinton (20%) or Ronald Reagan (26%) during their transitions.
Most Americans trust President-elect Donald Trump to deal with the country's economic situation. This was evidenced by a CNN poll conducted by SSRS, which detailed that at least 39% of voters expressed having a lot of confidence in the Republican to manage this issue.
This is a higher expectation than citizens had of George W. Bush (29%), Bill Clinton (20%) or Ronald Reagan (26%) during their transitions.
Voters also expressed confidence that Trump will handle other issues well, such as immigration policy (39%) and the Russia-Ukraine war (37%). Just over a third (35%) have deep confidence in his ability to provide real leadership for the country.
In addition, a majority of respondents indicated that they expect President-elect Trump to do a good job upon returning to the White House next month (54%), and a majority also approve of how he is handling the presidential transition so far (55%).
In that sense, the study revealed that about 7 out of 10 Americans believe that the Republican will bring positive changes in the country (68%). And, that Trump's triumph has changed the mood in the country, according to the survey.
"Most still say things in the country are going badly (61%), but the proportion saying things are "very bad" stands at just 15%, the lowest in CNN polling since May 2018. The 38% who say things in the country are going well is at the highest percentage since December 2021," CNN explained.
As for President Joe Biden, a resounding majority rejects the Democrat's pardon of son Hunter. Overall, 68% disapprove of the pardon and 32% approve.
The CNN poll was conducted Dec. 5-8 among a national random sample of 1,011 adults. In that regard, CNN said the results among the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.