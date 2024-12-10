Majority of New Yorkers support Trump's deportations

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

Some 54% of New York adults want their state to back the deportation of illegal immigrants promised by Donald Trump, according to a Siena College Research Institute poll published Tuesday.

The result is surprising in a traditionally Democratic state. In fact, half of those polled responded that the second Trump administration would not be good for the state. Asked about its immigration plans, however, the assessment of those same voters does a 180-degree turn.

Among Republicans, the desire for Governor Kathy Hochul to support deportations is nearly unanimous, with 87% in favor. Among Democrats, opinions are more fragmented, although a majority is opposed: 51% are against, 38% in favor, and the remaining 11% neither for nor against. Meanwhile, 54% of independents say they are in favor, compared to 30% who say the opposite.

"Supporting the Feds also has majority support from white and Black voters, and a plurality of Latino voters," explained Siena pollster Steven Greenberg. Trump saw improvements in his support among these minority groups in New York in the presidential election.

New York Democrats flip the script



The claim comes as Hochul finds herself on the ropes. "And as we now enter the 2026 gubernatorial election cycle, Hochul starts with less than an enthusiastic welcome from the voters," Greenberg argued. By the numbers: 57% say they want "someone else," including 40% of Democrats.

"Elected officials might want to listen when more than two-thirds of voters – including 77% of Democrats, 72% of independents and 60% of Republicans – tell them that the cost of living is one of their top two priorities for the coming legislative session," the Siena expert argued.

Illegal immigration and crime are two other priorities for voters, with 54% saying both got worse in the last year. Sixty-four percent say the same about access to housing.

Those numbers indicate that Hochul faces an uphill battle when it comes to reelection. At least on the immigration issue, she seems to be lending an ear. In December, she assured that she will collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes in her state.

The same is true about New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who announced that he will work with Trump's border czar, Tom Homan. "My position is that people who commit crimes in our city have given up their right to be in our city and I'm open to finding the best way to address that," he argued at the time.

The Siena College poll reveals that 51% of New York City residents want the state to support Trump's deportations.