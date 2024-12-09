Lara Trump to step down as chair of the RNC

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 9 de diciembre, 2024

Lara Trump will step down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) after nine months in the position. Her name has been tossed around to replace Marco Rubio, who was nominated by Donald Trump to be the next Secretary of State, as senator for Florida.

Despite not yet officially confirming that she is stepping down as RNC chair, Trump posted a message on social media claiming that she will resign soon:

When asked whether she would agree to succeed Rubio as senator from Florida, Trump told the Associated Press that she would "100 percent consider it."

Since the president-elect nominated Rubio as his secretary of state, a position that requires Senate approval, several names have been suggested to fill his seat, including Jeanette Núñez, Ashley Moody, José Oliva, and James Uthmeier.