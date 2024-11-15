Who will replace Marco Rubio in the Senate? These are the primary candidates

Lara Trump was suggested by Rick Scott himself, who would be her colleague if elected/ Jim Watson . AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

Marco Rubio was recently named secretary of state for Donald Trump's second presidency. After a few days of uncertainty and speculation, the senator from Florida was finally confirmed by the president-elect, who described him as "a formidable voice for freedom" and "a tireless warrior who will never bow to our enemies." Now begins another process in his home state, which concerns his replacement in the Senate, so all eyes are on Governor Ron DeSantis.

When a senator is elected president, vice president, cabinet member, or simply resigns, the governor of the state in question must immediately appoint an alternate to serve out the remainder of the term. However, an interim election is usually set to confirm that appointment.

In the case of Rubio, who was re-elected for another term in 2022, once DeSantis selects his replacement, they will complete two years of Rubio's term until 2026. Afterward, a special election will determine who will complete the remainder of the term until 2028.

Lara Trump

The co-chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and Eric Trump's wife is among the favorites to take Rubio's seat. Even Senator Rick Scott has already come out in her favor on social media.

"Lara Trump would make a great Senator and would represent Floridians well!" he wrote on X. If elected, she would be his future colleague.

Scott was joined by Sen. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL). "She understands the America First agenda. For me, I think she would be a tremendous pick, a voice for hard working families and another mom of school aged kids that understands what we're up against, and that's to fight to protect the American dream," she said recently.

Lara also reacted to rumors that place her close to being Rubio's replacement. "I know my name has been thrown out there a lot, and I would say that my experience at the RNC has really shown me, you know, serving the American people. And if I were tapped for this, serving my home state now, of Florida, it’s a great honor and a great responsibility, obviously, but I would love to be able to go forward and do more," she told Fox News.

Trump would be the second woman in history to be a Florida senator after Republican Paula Hawkins in 1981.

Jeanette Nuñez

Florida's current lieutenant governor also enters the discussion to fill Rubio's seat. Jeanette Nuñez accompanied Gov. DeSantis in his two previous campaigns and was a big help in getting his agenda through the local Legislature.

She is also one of the figures poised to run for governor in 2026 since Governor DeSantis will not be able to run for a third term. Prior to her position as lieutenant governor, she was a state legislator for eight years.

Ashley Moody

Florida's attorney general is very popular among Florida Republicans, so much so that she is the only statewide elected official to beat DeSantis' margin of victory in her two elections, 2018 and 2022.

In 2006, at the age of 31, Ashley Moody became Florida's youngest female judge. She was elected to the Circuit Court of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County.

Moody has also been an ally of Governor DeSantis, particularly in her stances against abortion and recreational marijuana.

Jose Oliva

Jose Oliva was a local representative between 2011 and 2020 and became speaker of the House during his last two years. He maintains a great relationship with the governor due to their work together to advance DeSantis' legislative agenda.

A cigar company owner, he traveled to Iowa to campaign alongside DeSantis while he was still running for president.

In 2023, he was appointed to the state university system's board of governors, the most prestigious appointment you can get in state government.

James Uthmeier

Perhaps the least famous of the names in question is James Uthmeier, Ron DeSantis's chief of staff and the former head of his presidential campaign. He is one of the people closest to the Florida governor.

He even served as a senior adviser to Donald Trump's then-Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross.