Mike Johnson advocates for cutting public funding for PBS and Planned Parenthood

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de diciembre, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson wants federal spending cuts for entities such as public television network PBS and organizations such as pro-abortion group Planned Parenthood, deeming these costs "wasteful."

In a interview on Fox News' "The Story," the speaker said that one of the Republican Party's top goals is eliminating all superfluous spending, hence Donald Trump's decision to create the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

"This is a core principle for us. Government is too big. It does too many things, and it does almost nothing well, and we need to scale it back down," he said, adding that Congress has "a long list of areas where we know there are waste, fraud and abuses."

"We've just created a new subcommittee that will be laser-focused on that, finding the places for the easy cuts. And then it's about scaling back the regulatory state. ... We have the ingredients. We have the conditions right now to actually be able to make really dramatic change," Johnson added.

However, Johnson knows that despite the fact that the White House will enact an executive order to carry out these cuts, agreements must also be reached in Congress to achieve this goal.

"Some of this will be done by executive order out of the White House. [Trump] has broad authority to do a lot of that. But where Congress is involved, that's where it takes the hard work of legislating and getting everybody on the same page," Johnson concluded.