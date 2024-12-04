Trump moves forward with transition and agrees with DOJ on background checks for his nominees

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 3 de diciembre, 2024

The Donald Trump transition team announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Justice, which authorizes the FBI to conduct background checks on some appointees to the new administration.

The agreement will facilitate the security clearances necessary to access classified information, a requirement for team members who will participate in the transition process at various government agencies.

Change in the Justice Department's stance

Although the Justice Department had been reluctant to allow the FBI to handle these checks, the MOU marks a change in its approach.

"This agreement with the Department of Justice will ensure President Trump and his team are ready on Day 1 to begin enacting the America First Agenda that an overwhelming majority of our nation supported on Election Day," said Susie Wiles, Trump's incoming Chief of Staff in a statement.

MOU with the White House

In another transition development, the Trump team last week signed a memorandum of understanding with Joe Biden's White House. This agreement will allow Trump's elected officials to meet with their counterparts in federal agencies and departments before the inauguration in January. "This compromise will allow our intended cabinet nominees to begin critical preparations, including the deployment of landing teams to each department and agency, and complete the orderly transition of power," Wiles explained at the time.

Self-sustaining and transparent transition

Donald Trump's transition team also stressed that the costs associated with the process will not be covered by taxpayers, as it will operate as a self-sustaining organization. This approach is in line with the president-elect's commitment to save public money. Although details of donors supporting the transition remain private, the team pledged to disclose this information in the future, assuring that no foreign donations will be accepted. In addition, they announced that an ethics plan will be posted on the website of the General Services Administration (GSA), the agency charged with overseeing the logistics and operations of the transition.