Trump signs memorandum of understanding with Biden's White House to formalize presidential transition

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump's transition team announced that it signed President Joe Biden's memorandum of understanding with the White House, a key step in formalizing the transition of power following the presidential election.

According to the statement released by Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, this agreement allows both administrations to coordinate the necessary preparations for the orderly transfer of office. "This compromise will allow our intended cabinet nominees to begin critical preparations, including the deployment of landing teams to each department and agency, and complete the orderly transition of power," Wiles explained.

A self-sustaining transition

The statement emphasized that the costs associated with the transition process will not fall on taxpayers but that the transition will "operate as a self-sufficient organization" to be "consistent with President Trump’s commitment to save taxpayers' hard-earned money."

Trump's transition team has maintained privacy about the donors supporting preparations for his inauguration in January but pledged to disclose this information to the public in the future. Tuesday's statement stressed that, in line with the principles of transparency and accountability, no foreign donations will be accepted.

In addition, the transition team announced the existence of an ethics plan that will be posted on the General Services Administration (GSA) website, which is charged with overseeing logistical and operational aspects of the transfer of power process.

Access to key resources and assessments

With the signing of the memo, the Biden administration can now provide security clearances and briefings to Trump appointees. At the same time, the FBI will proceed to evaluate potential cabinet members and other strategic positions. This process includes a comprehensive background check to ensure the suitability of candidates.

The agreement also provides essential resources such as office space, technology equipment, vehicles, and other services necessary to facilitate the transition.