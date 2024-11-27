Emerson College's first post-election poll reveals a six-point increase in Trump's approval rating

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 27 de noviembre, 2024

Early post-election polls from Emerson College indicate a rise in overall approval for President-elect Donald Trump. Similar to the Harvard CAPS/Harris Polls, the Republican's approval reaches 54% in the weeks following the election.

Specifically, Trump has gained six points since the last poll conducted before the Nov. 5 presidential election. Meanwhile, incumbent President Joe Biden's approval rating stands at 36%, his lowest in four years according to Emerson College, with his disapproval rating holding steady at 52%.

According to Emerson College data, the age group most supportive of Trump is voters aged 40 to 59, with a 60% favorable opinion, compared to 48% among those aged 70 and older. The biggest increase in approval has been seen among young voters under 30, who now approve of him at 55%, marking a notable shift from the pre-election period.

whites have the highest favorability toward Trump, with 59%, followed by Hispanics at 54%. African Americans, however, have a much lower approval rating, at 28%, well below the overall figure.

Approval of the future cabinet Emerson College polled Americans about some of the appointments confirmed during the preparation of the report.



According to the data, the profiles shaping the Republican's future federal administration generally receive positive approval, though there is also some indifference.



Marco Rubio, chosen as the future Secretary of State, has 45% support and 32% opposition. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has 47% support and faces 40% opposition. Tulsi Gabbard has 40% support and 33% opposition.

The future of the Democratic Party

Vice President Kamala Harris hinted that she plans to remain in politics and may run for president again in 2028, or potentially pursue a run for governor of California.

In this regard, the Emerson poll shows a forecast of voter support in the event of primaries, placing Harris in the top position on a list that also includes Gavin Newsom and Michelle Obama.

According to the poll, Harris would be supported by 37% of voters if she ran again, while Newsom would receive just 7%, and in third place, Democratic Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has 4% support.

At the moment, no other candidate comes close to the level of endorsement Harris is receiving.