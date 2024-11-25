59% of voters approve of Trump's transition of power

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 24 de noviembre, 2024

A majority of voters approve of President-elect Donald Trump's transition of power, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll of 2,232 U.S. adults from Nov. 19-22. The poll shows real enthusiasm for the Republican front-runner's second term.

According to the poll, 59% of voters approve of how Trump is organizing the transition, overwhelmingly approving of his cabinet nominees with a favorable ratio among all candidates.

For example, 44% of voters, including 75% of Trump voters, believe Sen. Marco Rubio is a good choice for secretary of state. In contrast, only 25% say he is a bad choice, and 31% say they did not hear enough from the senator.

Regarding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as health secretary, 47% of voters, including 80% of Trump voters, consider him a good choice. On the other hand, only 34% view him poorly, and 19% did not hear enough about the former presidential primary candidate.

Likewise, 36% of voters supported the appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of Intelligence, compared to 27% who do not support it. Another 36% said they had not heard much about the former Democratic representative.

So far, the worst-viewed nomination, according to the poll, is that of Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief. He has a five-point favorability ratio: 33% consider him a good choice, 28% a poor alternative and 39% do not know enough about the candidate.

In addition to the fact that his candidates are currently well viewed by most voters, Trump also enjoys good approval numbers for his government proposals.

For example, the poll shows that 57% of voters believe Trump should initiate a program to deport all illegal immigrants living in the United States.

Of that number, 82% say deportations should be carried out by immigration and border patrol agencies. 64% say they want federal agencies to participate in the operation and provide law enforcement; another 40% even advocate military assistance.

Also, regarding the state of the economy, 44% of voters told CBS News that they believed Trump's policies would cause food prices to decrease, 35% said they thought prices would increase, and 21% said there would be no change.

Other auspicious numbers for Trump are that 50% of voters believe America's best days are in the future, 39% say they are in the past, and another 11% say they are happening now.

Also, 31% of voters said they were happy with the Republican front-runner's return to the White House, 24% said they were satisfied, 23% were dissatisfied, and 21% were angry with the results.