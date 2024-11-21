Majority of voters back Trump declaring national emergency to address immigration crisis

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

A majority of voters support President-elect Donald Trump declaring a national emergency to address the immigration crisis. So revealed a Napolitan News Service poll conducted online by Scott Rasmussen.

According to the poll, 55% of voters favor the GOP president-elect's plan. Meanwhile, 38% oppose the measure.

"Declaring a national emergency would allow the president to use military forces to assist in the deportation of illegal immigrants," the poll noted.

Hispanics overwhelmingly support the measure

Meanwhile, Hispanics are one of the groups that would overwhelmingly support the measure. The plan has the support of 62% of Latino voters. In addition, it also has the backing of 57% of white voters and 50% of black voters.

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Monday on his social network Truth Social that he intends to declare a national emergency in order to subsequently use the U.S. military in some form to assist in his plans for mass deportations.

The Republican was responding to a post made earlier this month by Tom Fitton, director of the conservative activist group Judicial Watch. In his post, Fitton said the Trump administration would "declare a national emergency and will use military assets" to deal with illegal immigration "through a mass deportation program."

Trump quoted Fitton's post with the comment, "TRUE!!!!!"