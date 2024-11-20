Mike Johnson announces policy banning trans women from using Capitol bathrooms

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that transgender women will not be allowed to use Capitol Hill restrooms that do not match their biological sex.

The measure will also apply to restrooms in House office buildings and locker rooms, as reported by The Hill which first reported the decision.

"All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex," Johnson said in the statement obtained by The Hill.

“Women deserve women’s only spaces,” he added.

Johnson's decision came after Republican Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a bill to ban transgenders who were born as biological men from using the women's restroom at Capitol Hill.

The initiative came after Sarah McBridge, of the Democratic Party, was elected as the first openly transgender person.

"Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story," Mace wrote in a post that accompanied with the bill.